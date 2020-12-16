16 Dec 2020
Canine Arthritis Management has released a new course aimed at helping improve understanding of arthritis in dogs and management of the condition.
Hannah Capon.
The award-winning Canine Arthritis Management (CAM) team has released a new online course aimed at dog professionals.
Promising to improve awareness and identification, and provide greater understanding of how to successfully manage cases long term, the veterinary-led course is available worldwide.
The course consists of 10 modules, with video presentations, course notes, downloads, owner-focused tools, further online learning and social media uploads.
CAMadvocate Level 1 is a modular course for canine professionals to improve their understanding of canine arthritis, and to define their role in identification, diagnosis and management of the neglected condition.
The course objectives are to:
Participants will be taught through case-based learning to ensure context of the content and enable immediate implementation into their professional role.
The course enables quick incorporation of evidence-based principles into the participant’s service provision, with relevant downloads and owner-focused resources appropriately structured into the modular course.
CAM was founded in 2016 by vet and Galen myotherapist Hannah Capon, who has since won the RCVS Impact Award and been named Ceva Vet of the Year for her work with the group.
She said: “We believe that changing owner, vet and public perception of how to diagnose and treat pain in animals will lead to improved and extended lives for animals and their owners.”
On completion of the course, participants will be able to use the title CAMadvocate, and extra resources are available.