25 Jun 2021
VetPartners director of clinical research Rachel Dean to lead Zoom discussion, which is open to veterinary professionals from all practices.
A live online discussion on the rise of pancytopenia across the UK takes place next week, as the number of cats affected rises to 352.
On Tuesday 29 June, VetPartners will host a live conference on the illness, open to members of all veterinary teams across the UK, to help them keep up to date on the ongoing response to the crisis.
The session will be led by Rachel Dean, director of clinical research and excellence in practice at VetPartners, as well as members of the group’s Small Animal Clinical Board.
The session is set to take place at 8pm via Zoom at the link found here.