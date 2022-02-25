25 Feb 2022
First online discussion forum, exclusively for RCVS fellows, allows members to share ideas, make connections with others and have a greater involvement in future fellowship activities.
The RCVS Fellowship has launched an online discussion forum exclusively for fellows to share ideas, make connections and play a greater role in future activities.
Hosted on open-source forum application Discourse, everyone with the FRCVS credentials will be able to take part.
Once fellows sign up, they will be able to add a new discussion topic, make their contribution to an ongoing discussion, see what has been commented on most recently and send other fellows on the platform direct messages. The RCVS Fellowship team will also be on-hand to support users with getting to grips with the platform.
Among discussions taking place already on the platform is one around how to encourage greater diversity within the fellowship, one on recommendations and nominations for the Fellows in Focus for 2022, and a discussion about what members think the term “learned society” means to them.
Cheryl Scudamore, vice-chairman of the RCVS Fellowship board, said: “The RCVS Fellowship team is really excited for fellows to start using the forum to share their knowledge and connect with other like-minded people.
“The fellowship is full of inspiring and interesting individuals, who have expertise across the entire breadth of veterinary science, and I hope that our new forum will give all fellows the opportunity to learn more about other members of the learned society.”
The forum can be accessed at https://Discourse.rcvs.org.uk