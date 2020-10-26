26 Oct
Virbac offering three complimentary interactive online CPD modules following launch of Stelfonta, its new solution to treat mast cell tumours in dogs.
Virbac has launched three CPD modules to back up the launch this year of its intratumoural solution to treat mast cell tumours in dogs – Stelfonta.
The three modules – “Mastering mast cell tumours”, “Treating canine mast cell tumours” and “Stelfonta” – are complimentary and interactive, and presented by US veterinary oncology specialists Chad Johannes and Sue Ettinger (Dr Sue Cancer Vet).
Each module offers 30 minutes of bite-size, interactive CPD, and is suitable for vets and VNs. They can be accessed exclusively at Virbac’s Stelfonta site.
Virbac technical product manager Neil Mottram said: “We appreciate that for the majority of veterinary teams, finding time for CPD is pretty challenging at present.
”We therefore hope that the bite-size, on-demand format of these modules can provide the perfect solution, while still delivering high-quality CPD.”
A virtual Stelfonta lunch is available for teams missing team CPD. For details of this or the product itself, speak to a Virbac territory manager.