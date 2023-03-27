27 Mar 2023
A panel of international experts will share how new research discoveries can be applied to clinical practice during an online event this week.
A group of international experts will explain how new developments in microbiome science can be applied to veterinary practice at an online event this week.
Places are now available at the Purina Institute Microbiome Forum Round Table session, which is due to be held this Thursday (30 March) from 7pm.
Organisers said the 90-minute session will focus on the diagnostics, treatment and management of chronic enteropathy in dogs and cats, and associated dietary issues.
Daniel Rodes Moltó, from the institute, said: “Microbiome science is a field experiencing rapid developments, and we know how valuable vets’ time is, so the Purina Institute Microbiome Forum Round Table 2023 aims to bring together the foremost research knowledge and make it accessible to vets working in practice.
“Chronic gastrointestinal cases can bring a unique challenge in daily practice and the event will provide learning on best practices in managing chronic enteropathy that can be immediately applied to veterinary case management to improve outcomes for pets.”
The event will be chaired by Jan Suchodolski, professor and associate director of the GI Lab, with panellists including Julia Fritz, a European specialist in veterinary and comparative nutrition, and Fabio Procoli, head of internal medicine at Ospedale Veterinario Portoni Rossi Anicura in Bologna.
The other speakers will be Linda Toresson, a Swedish specialist in small animal medicine, and Jenessa A Winston, an assistant professor at The Ohio State University.
Places can be secured online.