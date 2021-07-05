5 Jul 2021
Joii Pet Care celebrates milestone as 150,000 pets registered as veterinary app marks second anniversary.
Joii Co-founder Paul Hallett, with dog Ruby.
Veterinary care app Joii Pet Care has celebrated its second anniversary by announcing it has now registered more than 150,000 clients.
Developed by research and development company Vet-AI, Joii launched in spring 2019 with developers stating one of the main reasons for its creation was to “tackle the rising costs of vet care”.
The app offers a triage service and has a free symptom checker, and signposts owners to physical vet practices.
While Joii acknowledges that telemedicine will never replace physical practices and an ongoing need for physical examination, it believes pet owners can use the app for “the majority of issues”. It comes after recent reports of a surge in pet ownership caused by the pandemic and increased media debate around the rising costs of vet bills.
Co-founder Paul Hallett said: “The good news is that because of the technology at our disposal now, digital vet-tech services can open up options for affordable access to high-quality veterinary advice.
“The ‘111’ service for human health care gives access to great medical advice remotely and the same is true of veterinary consultations.”
Mr Hallett added: “Pet owners need to be given the choice as to where and how they access care.
“This eases the pressure from traditional practices and animal charities who are also experiencing a concerning uplift in contacts from worried pet parents.”