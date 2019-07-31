31 Jul
Promotions “great news for the entire ECC community”, says Vets Now clinical director and RCVS senior-vice president Amanda Boag.
Two senior vets, Laura Playforth and Daniel Lewis, have been promoted into newly-created roles at leading out-of-hours emergency care provider Vets Now.
Dr Playforth has been appointed professional standards director – a role that will see her leading the veterinary standards team.
Dr Lewis becomes national emergency and critical care (ECC) lead to continue focusing on advancing ECC across the business.
As part of this role, he will also oversee all external ECC CPD programmes that Vets Now offers throughout the UK, as well as leading the ongoing development of Vets Now’s internal speciality ECC training (including the European College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care-approved residency programme) at the Glasgow hospital.
Vets Now clinical director and RCVS senior vice-president Amanda Boag said: “Both Laura and Dan have contributed greatly to ECC across the professions and the announcement of their new roles today is great news for the entire ECC community.
“Along with the rest of the clinical leadership team, we will continue to work together evolving our strong clinical and professional culture, and leading the field of emergency practice.”