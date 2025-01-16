16 Jan
Veterinary practices need to ensure details of their fees are “clearly accessible”, an industry group has warned, amid fresh criticism on radio of the charges imposed for euthanasia services.
The plea came after the issue was highlighted in a BBC radio discussion where several listeners reported bills, often totalling several hundred pounds, which they felt were excessive.
Although senior figures and leading care providers have defended the sector, VMG president Liz Somerville said the onus is on practice leaders to have measures in place to address concerns before they arise.
She acknowledged the “significant skill and specialised training”, which meant practices needed to charge for euthanasia work.
But she argued that fees for all procedures, including euthanasia, should be “clearly accessible” on both practice websites and other communication platforms to prevent additional stress for clients.
She said: “Open discussions about euthanasia should begin as soon as it becomes clear that a pet is nearing the end of its life.”
Mrs Somerville also warned it was “essential” for practice bosses to have training and support protocols in place to help staff appropriately serve emotional or distressed clients.
She added: “With veterinary teams already stretched and under significant pressure, it’s our responsibility as leaders to ensure they feel equipped, protected and supported.”
Mrs Somerville’s comments followed a discussion during Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine show last Friday (10 January) that was triggered by a listener’s story of receiving a bill for more than £500 for having their dog euthanised and cremated by a CVS Group practice in Devon in December, which he considered to be “too much”.
The group insisted the charges reflected its costs during the broadcast, which prompted accusations of “vet bashing” on social media, while the BVA also sought to defend the sector in the wake of the discussion.
But cremation is one of the areas that is set to be examined as part of profitability assessments conducted for the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation of companion animal services.
Although groups including the VMG criticised the CMA’s proposed approach in a recently published document, Mrs Somerville acknowledged cremation services were likely to remain an area of both current regulatory interest and future industry reform.
She said: “Greater transparency regarding the ownership and management of these services, as well as other services, is something we expect the CMA will call for when it presents its recommendations.”