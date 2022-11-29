Carefully examine the outer aspect of the eyelids, looking for discharge and signs of dermatological disorders such as alopecia, dermatitis, swelling, scaling, ulceration, crusting, ulceration and so forth. Pay particular attention to the eyelid margin; its entire length should be in close contact with the globe. If you are unable to see the margin, or parts of it, the lid may be everted (entropion). On the other hand, lack of contact indicates ectropion (drooping lid).