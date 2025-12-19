In the setting of veterinary medicine, for patients that do not crash while intubated and under general anaesthesia, survival to discharge is just 5% to 6%. Of course, as a cohort of perfectionists this figure is disturbing, and can be difficult to accept. But those 5% to 6% also come from the lessons that are learned in the times we are unfortunately unable to bring a patient back, and it’s only by being kind to ourselves, reflecting, observing and improving, rather than beating ourselves up, that we will ever move that number in the right direction.