14 Sept 2023
Chance for south-west RVNs to delve deeper, gain a higher-level qualification and elevate their careers.
Image © Tom Jackson
RVNs in the UK’s south-west region can now apply to study a new Level 5 Advanced Veterinary Nursing Diploma at Duchy College Rosewarne.
Rosewarne is the only centre delivering the course in the region, which has been developed for RVNs wishing to advance their knowledge and skills, and to extend their capabilities.
The course also allows students to delve deeper into the intricacies of the industry and gain a higher-level qualification – fully approved by Vetskill.
Programme manager for veterinary nursing at Duchy College Rosewarne Nicola Penrose expressed her enthusiasm for a “transformative opportunity”.
She added: “This advanced course will allow RVNs to continue working and studying in the south-west. It empowers them to elevate their careers, explore new horizons in veterinary nursing and make a lasting impact on animal care.”
With a blended learning model, students will attend the Rosewarne campus of Duchy College – part of The Cornwall College Group – one day a month and accessing online learning three days a month.
For more details of the 15-month programme, visit the Duchy College website.