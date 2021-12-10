10 Dec 2021
Macahl Animal Health says its Oralade Liquid Concentrate offers an easier way to stock and dispense the UK’s number one oral hydration product.
Macahl Animal Health has rolled out its new Oralade Liquid Concentrate, which is says provides an easier way to stock and dispense the UK’s number one oral hydration.
The liquid concentrate sachets can be added to water, and provide the same palatability and scientifically formulated features as the bottled version, but without the same level of packaging.
As part of its launch and the company’s activity at London Vet Show, Macahl is encouraging vets and VNs to rethink hydration in cats and dogs and consider oral hydration as an alternative to IV fluid therapy.
Macahl said Oralade’s scientific formulation covers:
Full details are available from oralade.com