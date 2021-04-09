9 Apr 2021
New String of Pearls kit is a small, lower-profile system for easier placement in small patients and updates original launched by Orthomed more than 10 years ago.
Veterinary instrumentation company Orthomed has launched a 2mm String of Pearls (SOP) low-profile titanium system for various fracture applications.
The original SOP system has been used around the world for more than 10 years, and is backed by a plethora of published data.
The firm said that following feedback, it opted to develop and launch a smaller, low-profile system to allow for easier placement – in particular in smaller patients.
The new plating system is made from titanium alloy and uses new, dedicated screws and instruments, while SOP technology is incorporated, but with a lower height profile to existing plates.
The 2mm plates are available as 16-hole and 17-hole T-plates that can be cut to size, and use exclusive screws only available from Orthomed.
The screw head incorporates a unique cross-driver design that uses a custom screwdriver as part of the instrument set.
The 2mm SOP can be applied to a wide variety of fractures in patients weighing from about 1.5kg to 10.5kg.
Fracture applications include:
Full details and a user guide are available on Orthomed’s website.