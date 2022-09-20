20 Sept 2022
British Veterinary Orthopaedic Association will host event from 24 to 26 November in Leeds, with the theme “Be better: how to improve performance and outcomes in small animal orthopaedics”.
Dates have been set for a two-day annual meeting exploring orthopaedics.
The British Veterinary Orthopaedic Association (BVOA) is hosting the event at The Queens Hotel, Leeds from 24 to 26 November, with two full days of lectures.
The theme this year is “Be better: how to improve performance and outcomes in small animal orthopaedics”, and lectures will explore subjects including measuring performance and tracking progress, how we can satisfy ourselves with internal and external validations of our efforts, and what we can do practically to get the support to grow.
Clinical talks will be provided by two international speakers: Mark Glyde of Murdoch University, Australia and Stanley Kim of the University of Florida, US.
Clinical topics will include talks on “optimising everything we do”, from orthopaedic examination and clinical decision making to fracture repair, TPLOs and postoperative complications.
BVOA is also hosting a one-day practical CPD event on 23 November, also at The Queens Hotel, called “Locking plates, an introduction”. Full details and registration forms are available online.