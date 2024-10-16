16 Oct
Moores gets go-ahead from RCVS ethics review panel to offer Biomedtrix TATE operation as part of clinical evaluation trial.
A specialist orthopaedic clinic has received approval to offer third-generation total arthroplasty of the elbow (TATE) replacement surgery for dogs as part of a clinical trial.
Moores Orthopaedic Clinic, headed up by RCVS-recognised specialist and clinical director Andy Moores, has been approved by the RCVS ethics review panel to offer Biomedtrix third-generation TATE.
It will be one of only two clinics in the UK – and the only centre in the south – to be able to offer the procedure.
The original TATE replacement was in clinical use in the 2010s, and the clinical evaluation trial of the third generation exists to monitor and document outcomes of the redesigned implant.
Mr Moores said: “Canine elbow replacement can be a game-changer for dogs living with chronic elbow pain, but up until this point the elbow replacement systems have not been as reliable as we would like.
“The third-generation TATE implant has been in use with a small number of US surgeons for several years now and the results so far have been very promising.
“We are delighted that Biomedtrix has invited us to join the evaluation trial for this implant and that the RCVS Ethics Review Panel has approved this. We look forward to offering this surgery as an option for some of our most painful canine patients.”
Acceptance on to the trial came shortly after Mr Moores became certified to perform third-generation TATE surgery earlier this year.
He attended a small invite-only TATE technology course in Boston and offered the new procedure from his independent referral centre, which opened last year.
The clinic has a high efficiency particulate air-filtered ventilation system in its operating theatres to minimise risk of infection after complex surgeries, and says it has performed more than 30 hip replacements “with great results”.