8 Sept
The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic is offering the guarantee – and fixed pricing – for a range of surgeries.
An independent specialist orthopaedic centre in Hampshire is offering a 12-month surgical guarantee for a range of routine surgeries.
The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic is offering the guarantee to animals that have undergone tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) surgery, elbow arthroscopy, patella luxation surgery (grades I-III) and total hip replacement.
Clinical director Andy Moores said: “We can never promise that surgery will be free of complications, but we are confident in our low complication rate. We are offering a surgical guarantee to demonstrate this confidence and to provide our clients with the reassurance that we will help them get through any post-surgical complications.”
“Along with our highly competitive fixed-price fees we hope this guarantee will give owners financial peace-of-mind when their pet needs orthopaedic treatment at this difficult time. We do not know of any other specialist orthopaedic centre in the south-east that offers better value care.”
The 12-month surgical guarantee covers professional fees, including consultations, anaesthesia and surgery, involved in rectifying a complication as long as the patient is in good health and the post-surgery instructions have been followed appropriately.
The Moores Orthopaedic clinic opened its doors in Upton Grey, just south of Basingstoke, in May. Andy Moores and Chris Jordan, the clinic’s two surgeons, are both RCVS-recognised specialists in small animal orthopaedics.