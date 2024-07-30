2a 2b 2c

Figure 2. Neutral and stressed caudocranial radiographic views of the hock are used to determine the presence and severity of mediolateral instability. Figure 2a shows caudocranial view of left hock of a cat demonstrating soft tissue swelling in the region of the hock and no other abnormalities. Figure 2b shows same caudocranial view with application of varus stress through ropes applied to the crus proximal to the hock and to the metatarsus, demonstrating widening of the gap between the distal tibia and fibula, and opening of the tibio-talar joint space laterally. This finding may be consistent with failure of the distal tibiofibular ligament. The integrity of the lateral collateral ligament is uncertain. Figure 2c shows same view with application of valgus stress revealing opening of the tibio-talar joint medially. This finding is consistent with failure of the medial collateral ligament.