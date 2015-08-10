The dog is then turned and the procedure repeated. Once pain has been localised, further tests can be pursued. The repeatability of any pain elicited should be determined. Patience and allowing adequate time is essential. If localising the source of discomfort proves challenging, repeating the examination a few times throughout the day, which necessitates admitting the dog, can be worthwhile. This allows full assessment of the repeatability of any clinical findings. It also allows a staged examination throughout the day, which can be useful in less compliant patients.