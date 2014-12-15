Secondary otitis media in cats is reported as a consequence of ear mite infestation with subsequent rupture of the tympanic membrane or as extension of a nasopharyngeal polyp (Figure 3) originating from the middle ear mucosa and growing through the tympanic membrane. Secondary otitis media in dogs can be caused by draining through a damaged ear drum, of exudates, infectious organisms, debris and residuals of medications. Once an inflammatory process is established, a series of pathological changes take place including oedema, ulcerations, granulation tissue formation, and osteomyelitis. Clinical signs of otitis media are variable. Most commonly, dogs and cats with a perforated ear drum show large amount of liquid discharge within the ear canal, often with mucous material produced by the lining of the tympanic bulla. Additionally, due to the close proximity of the inner ear structures, patients with otitis media can also develop vestibular signs.