Medical and surgical otoscopes are available, as are video otoscopes (Figure 6) and digital otoscopes, which can be used to document changes in the ear canal. This can be an important tool for client education. Prior to performing otoscopy, it is important to warm up the ear cone to ensure best possible patient comfort during the procedure. Pulling the pinna up to stretch the ear canal during the examination facilitates reaching the vertical canal as comfortably as possible for the patient. Good restraint of the dog is also important to prevent causing damage to the lining of the ear canal during the procedure.