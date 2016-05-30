Table 1 provides an overview of the potential underlying diseases (primary factors) and factors that contribute to the development of the disease, but do not lead to clinical disease on their own (predisposing factors; Figures 1 and 2). The disease leads to changes, such as stenosis, scarring hyperplasia of the ceruminous glands and possible calcification/ossification, making future episodes more likely. Therefore, the fact a patient has had otitis once makes it likely to reoccur. These factors are called perpetuating factors.