20 Aug 2026
Canaural is now available in a new recyclable bottle said to be designed for easy application of the treatment.
An otitis externa treatment for cats and dogs is now back in stock.
Veterinary pharmaceuticals giant Dechra has announced the return of Canaural after about 12 months out of stock, and said it is now available in a fully recyclable bottle.
Canaural contains the active ingredients diethanolamine fusidate, framycetin sulphate, nystatin and prednisolone for the treatment of otitis externa including the ear mite, Otodectes cynotis.
The new bottle is said to be specifically designed for the easy and accurate application of otic liquid.
It features an optimised nozzle to assist with the effective administration of Canaural and ensures the delivery of 5 to 10 drops per ear.
The bottle, which comes in 15ml and 25ml sizes, is also made from high-density polyethylene/low-density polyethylene material, said to be is fully recyclable.
Dechra brand manager Callum Watkins said: “Canaural is a popular and reliable treatment for otitis externa and the new and improved Canaural bottle will ensure that treatment is as easy and efficient as possible for pet owners, which will aid compliance and the long-term health and welfare of dogs and cats.”