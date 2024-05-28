Figure 1. Degenerated neutrophils and nuclear streaks, cocci and yeast. Figure 2. Bacterial overgrowth: cytology is characterised by numerous bacteria and corneocytes while neutrophils are absent.

Bacterial culture is not routinely performed in cases of otitis externa. It must be performed when antibiotic systemic therapy is indicated (concurrent otitis media or in cases of stenosis of the ear canal, which prevents the use of topical drugs) and whenever the possibility of antibiotic resistance to topical therapies is perceived, even if this is not frequent. Resistance to topicals is most frequently encountered with rods and in general with chronic otitis when several classes of antibiotic have been tried. However, bacterial susceptibility might not be predictive of the efficacy of topical treatments. In fact, even if the microorganism is classified as resistant, topical treatment can achieve very high concentration locally, showing clinical efficacy despite the result.