15 Apr 2021
Dechra Veterinary Products says only treatment using fusidic acid, framycetin and nystatin is “tried and tested product” that’s “as relevant today as it has ever been”.
Otitis externa treatment Canaural has returned to the UK veterinary market, Dechra Veterinary Products has announced.
Unavailable since 2019, Canaural is the “only treatment that uniquely uses fusidic acid, framycetin and nystatin”, and has both antibacterial and antifungal properties, so is highly active against the most common organisms associated with otitis externa.
Fusidic acid has skin-penetrating properties, and is highly active against staphylococci and active against streptococci, with framycetin active against Gram-negative species. The combination provides an enhanced antibacterial effect on the most common bacterial cause of canine otitis.
Nystatin is highly active against Malassezia, and prednisolone in Canaural helps to provide anti-inflammatory and antipruritic action, with the sesame oil base helping the medication penetrate throughout the ear canal, said Dechra.
Dechra brand manager Carol Morgan said: “The reintroduction of Canaural to the veterinary treatment market means that, once again, veterinarians have this reliable and effective treatment available to tackle one of the most common canine complaints.
“Canaural is a tried and tested product, and a recent study showed that fusidic acid is highly efficacious against both methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant strains of Staphylococcus pseudintermedius. Canaural remains as relevant today as it has ever been.”
Canaural comes in 15ml and 25ml bottle sizes, and is available now in veterinary wholesalers.
Dechra’s treatments for first-line treatment and long-term management include Osurnia and Recicort. For more details, visit Dechra’s website.