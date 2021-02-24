Incontinence is often one of the complications that owners have often heard about and is a source of reluctance to spay their animal in the first place. Urethral sphincter mechanism incompetence (USMI) is a complex, multifactorial condition that is considerably more likely to occur in spayed individuals (up to 90% of cases) over entire ones. However, association between the age at the time of spaying and the development of USMI is controversial.