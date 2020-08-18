18 Aug 2020
The RCVS has announced it will be offering an online-only version of its Introduction to the UK Veterinary Professions course to overseas vets and vet nurses.
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The RCVS and VDS Training will be holding an online-only version of their regular Introduction to the UK Veterinary Professions course for overseas vets and vet nurses who have recently started – or who intend to start – working in the UK.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s free event (16 September) will be held online via the college’s GoToWebinar platform, with a series of video talks and presentations being made available to those who register for the course during the week commencing 7 September 2020.
The pre-recorded presentations include representatives from the RCVS, VDS Training, the BVA, Vetlife and VetAbroad – a consultancy set up to help overseas veterinary staff integrate to working in the UK – as well as the first-hand perspectives of two practising vets.
Topics covered will include:
A live Q&A session will take place on Wednesday 16 September, from 7pm to 8pm, for delegates who have completed the course and may have further queries. Questions can be asked on the night or submitted in advance.
For more information, visit the RCVS website or email RCVS events manager Emma Lockley.