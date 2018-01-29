Conclusion

OA is a progressive condition we need to educate our clients can be managed, but not cured. Be realistic and manage expectations about the level of recovery we can expect from a patient. To aid compliance, it is vital owners understand the impact weight management and controlled exercise can have on OA progression. When diagnosing OA, never judge a patient by its radiograph alone. Always get your “Holy Trinity” in place before introducing adjunctive therapies. Take a good history and make accurate recordings of your findings on physical examination and observation.