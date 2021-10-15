15 Oct 2021
EU product certification was one of many Brexit-related topics discussed at OV Conference Online 2021.
OVs have been told their role is “pivotal” in the face of an unprecedented increase in the volume and complexity of export health certificates (EHCs) for foods of animal origin destined for the EU, and rigorous scrutiny at Border Control Posts.
Speaking at the OV Conference Online 2021 (28 to 30 September), former veterinary director at APHA and now export OV Simon Hall also highlighted that the changes are a result of Brexit and new legislation being implemented by the EU.
He said: “The complexities of the new certification process mean that being an export OV is now a demanding, but rewarding job.
“In-depth expertise, including an understanding of the preferences of each Border Control Post, is needed. It’s easy to make a mistake, which will almost certainly be picked up and cause trouble at the border.
“Take your time, check your work, and ask a colleague to review difficult or unfamiliar certificates.”
Mr Hall cited the issue of sealing trucks as a challenge. Previously, OVs were able to view products in a warehouse, check the goods were properly identified and sign the certificate if all was in order.
Now, under new EU regulations, OVs are expected to be at the warehouse to watch the product being loaded and apply an official seal.
This year’s OV Conference, the only UK event dedicated to the CPD needs of OVs, was organised by Improve International, in association with APHA and featured a wide range of speakers, including the UK’s CVO Christine Middlemiss.
