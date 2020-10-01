1 Oct 2020
Clinicians at Galedin Vets in Berwick-upon-Tweed have saved the life of a helpless owlet that had broken its leg after falling from its nest.
August the owlet, with Mel Herdman and Emily Reeves.
Since named August by the Galedin team, the owlet was taken to the practice by volunteers from Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust.
Vet Emily Reeves carried out delicate surgery on the young bird, inserting a pin to straighten the tiny bone in a life-saving operation, taking half an hour.
August, who was also looked after by RVN Mel Herdman, is now recovering at the trust and will be released back into the wild when he is old enough.
Miss Reeves said: “It was quite a nerve-wracking experience operating on such a fragile creature, but he was a pleasure to treat throughout.
“He absolutely loved our nurse Mel, but was not so keen on me. It has been lovely and very rewarding to see him lose all his baby feathers, and turn into a such a beautiful owl.”
Miss Herdman added: “Operating was quite a risk with a bird – especially a young one – and he had to have a gaseous anaesthetic and pain killers by injection.
“It is challenging working with wildlife, as none of them are friendly and we have to be realistic that we need to release them back to the wild in the end.”
After the successful surgery and several follow-up check-ups at Galedin Vets, August is now recovering at the Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust.