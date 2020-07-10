10 Jul 2020
PhD student has already gathered some responses and is hoping findings could inform laminitis management in the future.
A study is looking at the causes of pasture-associated laminitis in native-breed ponies.
A researcher at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is seeking horse owner help to find answers to the causes of pasture-associated laminitis (PAL).
As part of a collaboration between SRUC, Waltham Petcare Science Institute and the University of Aberdeen’s Rowett Institute, SRUC PhD student Ashley Ward is hoping owners in north-east Scotland will be encouraged to come forward to help in her research.
She said: “Results from the survey so far have highlighted region-specific management practices that owners employ to manage their ponies. Such findings could inform laminitis management in the future.
“Unsurprisingly, the Scottish weather also appears to have a strong influence over how we manage our ponies.”
It is hoped the research, which is also supported by the Roland Sutton Trust and World Horse Welfare, will help to establish suitable management strategies to reduce occurrence of PAL. This would provide valuable information for vets and owners and could greatly improve the welfare of horses and ponies.
Northern European native-breed ponies aged four years and above, with no previous diagnosis of PPID, are sought to take part in the study.
Anyone able to help is encouraged to email [email protected] or telephone 01224 711026, or complete the online survey.