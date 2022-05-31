offered a size suitable to an owner’s lifestyle (74.8% versus 59.1% for purebred dogs)

were healthy (62.1% versus 42.3% for purebred)

were good with children (56% versus 42.5%)

are easy to train (54.3% versus 36.4%)

are hypoallergenic (47.1% versus 7.9%)

Red flags

Among other findings in the study, published in Canine Medicine and Genetics, owners of designer cross-breeds prioritised convenient purchasing of their dog over welfare factors, and were less likely to be provided with DNA and screening tests for their puppies’ parents by the breeder. They were also more likely to source the puppy online.