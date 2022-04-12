LA can be administered alone or combined with vasoconstrictive agents (such as adrenaline or α2 adrenergic agonists) to increase the duration of action of the block, or in combination with opioids (such as morphine epidurally) or corticosteroids (such as dexamethasone for chronic pain treatments). The mixture of two different local anaesthetics to improve their physcochemical characteristics (like shorter onset of action and prolonged duration) is no longer recommended, as it has been proven that the opposite occurs (Jacobsen et al, 2011).