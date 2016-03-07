Multi-dimensional composite pain scales

VAS and NRS are considered unidimensional, as they only assess pain intensity. However, as Tables 1 and 2 show, pain affects an animal in multiple ways; therefore, multidimensional composite scales have been developed to incorporate such factors, assessing not only the physical pain intensity, but also emotional effects. Such scales often weigh behaviours and variables differently, which may help to minimise the interobserver variability seen with more basic scales. Some multidimensional composite pain scales take account of both physiological and behavioural aspects while some focus primarily on behavioural changes, usually with and without handler interaction. As with other pain scales, these rely on user experience of normal behaviour for the particular species.