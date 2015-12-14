Wernham et al (2011) investigated the analgesic efficacy of a dose titration of meloxicam in dogs with spontaneous OA and found dogs receiving the reduced dose of meloxicam were more likely to drop out of the study due to inadequate pain control than dogs receiving the licensed dose of meloxicam. However, the majority of dogs in the reduced dose group tolerated a 15% reduction in meloxicam dose without an increase in pain level, suggesting in many dogs a modest dose reduction can be achieved without an associated reduction in analgesic efficacy. This study also indicates any dose reduction must be carried out with careful assessment of analgesic efficacy.