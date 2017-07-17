It can be difficult to separate pain in the elbow from pain in the shoulder, as pressure is often exerted on one joint while examining the other. The clinician should be especially diligent in trying to differentiate pain in one joint from the other, but isolating the source of discomfort may not be possible on physical examination alone. When an investigator is suspicious of bicipital tenosynovitis, the shoulder should be flexed while the elbow is extended, so as to stretch the entire myotendinous unit. Applying digital pressure over the biceps tendon of origin may be necessary to elicit this discomfort (Figure 7). The relationship between the acromion and greater tubercle should also be assessed to evaluate for luxation. Luxations of the shoulder can be medial or lateral, and may reduce and reluxate easily. To check for this, the clinician should palpate the joint lightly while placing it through a range of motion (Renberg, 2001).