1 Jul 2020
Tree of Life For Animals asking for donations from anyone joining virtual class on Sunday 5 July.
Image © Viacheslav Iakobchuk / Adobe Stock
Charity Tree of Life For Animals (TOLFA) is holding an art class on Sunday 5 July in its latest virtual event to raise much-needed funds.
The charity had hosted a virtual quiz that raised more than £400 and organisers now hope to raise even more for its work in northern India.
The virtual art class begins at 11am and is being given by Charlotte Gerrard, who will be teaching participants how to paint charity camel Suraksha.
The artist has visited TOLFA many times and has painted several of its animals.
TOLFA is suggesting a donation of £5 by all participants, who can find more details and sign up online.