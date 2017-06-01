Merial vet Esther Rawlinson says palatability is about much more than taste and, as a result, the company has also had to consider the shape, odour and texture of the product to develop the palatable, chewable tablet with a braised beef flavour. She says it is important work as practices want to ensure that pets benefit from the preventative health protocols they recommend: “If we can do that and also nurture the human-animal bond then we create a special and rewarding experience for both pet and owner.”