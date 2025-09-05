5 Sept 2025
The group has been formed to provide expert clinical and scientific insight into the role of veterinary diagnostics to improve efficiency, decision-making and patient outcomes.
A pharmaceutical company has announced the formation of a pan-European leadership group dedicated to advancing veterinary diagnostics across the continent.
Zoetis announced the establishment of the Veterinary Diagnostics Innovation Council (VDIC), a leadership group comprised of nine “distinguished veterinary experts” in fields such as general practice, clinical pathology, internal medicine and oncology.
The VDIC is said to have been formed as a response to increasing pet ownership, client expectation and veterinary workforce pressures across Europe.
It is said the council will lead diagnostic innovation and research, provide consultation on testing guidelines and help to align new technologies with vet teams’ practical needs.
The council is comprised of surgeons from throughout Europe including France, Italy, Austria and the UK:
Zoetis’ head of diagnostic medical platforms, education and scientific studies, Michelle Larsen, will chair the council.
Dr Larsen said: “The Veterinary Diagnostics Innovation Council reflects our dedication to working in partnership with the veterinary community to deepen understanding and develop solutions that address real clinical challenges.
“Each member is a respected expert in their field, bringing more than 100 years of combined experience and extensive regional insight from across Europe.
“Zoetis is committed to being a true partner to the clinic, and we look forward to working with the VDIC to inform technologies that align with the realities of practice.”
VDIC’s inaugural meeting focused on point-of-care diagnostics and the challenges and opportunities facing emerging technologies such as the Vetscan OptiCell haematology analyser.
The role such technologies will play in diagnostics, their clinical applications and workflow integrations will be discussed when the council meets again in September.