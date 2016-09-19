Acute worsening of cases may be associated with the development of fluid accumulations associated with the inflamed pancreas. Supportive management of clinical signs or ultrasound-guided percutaneous drainage have been recommended in preference to surgery10, which has been associated with a very high mortality. These fluid accumulations uncommonly develop into pancreatic abscesses, which are ideally managed with antimicrobials (selected on the basis of culture and sensitivity) prior to surgical debridement, if possible. However, mortality remains high, even in the referral setting11.