Causes

The aetiology of pancreatitis in cats is generally unknown. Associations with infectious diseases are sporadically reported (Baral, 2012), and trauma and ischaemia are known to result in acute pancreatitis (Mansfield, 2016). However, it is the link between pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cholangitis that has led to the use of the term “triaditis” and studies have confirmed the association between these conditions (Weiss et al, 1996; Callahan Clark et al, 2011).