Diagnosing diabetes in dogs

Diagnosing and monitoring diabetes mellitus using glucose levels can be problematic since they can vary widely over the course of a day, and from day to day. Fructosamine measurement is routinely performed in dogs to give a longer range estimation of glucose, but in humans, glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) is the routine test for diabetes, with fructosamine being reserved mainly for those cases with genetic variants of haemoglobin that make HbA1c testing inaccurate.