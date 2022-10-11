One of the few upsides of what felt like never-ending lockdowns was that many dogs weren’t left alone as much as they would normally be. Our need to rapidly adapt to working from home has also made this possible in the longer-term for many people. However, many more have needed to go back to work. Older dogs that had habituated to this before coronavirus turned our lives upside down are mostly likely to have soon settled back into the old routine. However, being separated from their social group isn’t natural for dogs, and so is something they have to get used to gradually – preferably starting from an early age. Puppies that didn’t have the opportunity to do this – especially those that have a generally anxious temperament – may now be struggling when suddenly left alone.