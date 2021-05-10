10 May
Chris Linney has become the only boarded cardiology specialist to practise in the county of Yorkshire after taking a job at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.
A renowned specialist has joined a Yorkshire veterinary practice, becoming the only diplomate in his field to practise in the county.
Chris Linney, an RCVS and European Board of Veterinary Specialisation-accredited cardiologist, has taken up a position at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.
The specialist gained his qualification after taking an interest in congenital heart disease and performing cardiac catheterisation procedures for correction of heart defects.
Mr Linney will be taking place as the practice’s head of cardiology and will oversee the expansion of a new interventional cardiology service to go alongside its current emergency clinic offerings.
The expansion will see the Linnaeus-owned clinic invest £145,000 for new ultrasound equipment to make use of Mr Linney’s expertise.
Mr Linney said: “I’m super excited to be joining the Paragon team. I’ve had a great time at Willows and couldn’t think of a better place than Paragon to continue my passion for all things cardiology.
“It’s an exciting time to be joining Paragon, which is growing phenomenally to service the region while it cements itself as one of the leading referral centres in the north of England.
“The investment and expansion that is taking place at Paragon will allow us to develop another globally recognised cardiology centre within Linnaeus.”
Linnaeus chief medical officer Séverine Tasker said: “Chris is a hugely respected clinician and a valued member of the Linnaeus family, so we’re delighted to see him choose to take his next career move within the group and retain his outstanding expertise in cardiology.”