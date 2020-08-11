11 Aug
The Envair CytoFAST Elite will allow the oncology team at Paragon Veterinary Referrals to be better protected from exposure to toxic cancer drugs.
Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has bought a £12,000 cytotoxic safety cabinet to ensure its oncology team is shielded from exposure to toxic drugs while delivering cancer care to pet patients.
The new Envair CytoFAST Elite cabinet is already in operation and being overseen by Rodney Ayl, a specialist in both medical and radiation oncology, who joined Paragon last year after 26 years practising in the US.
Dr Ayl said: “The need for protection of personnel during preparation of cytotoxic drugs presents the most significant obstacle to the safe provision of chemotherapy, as most practices are not equipped with an appropriate biosafety cabinet.
“This is especially true when there is a high caseload of chemotherapy patients, like at a specialist-led oncology practice. However, our new chemo cabinet means the chemotherapy safety standards employed at Paragon now adhere to an ‘abundance of caution’ approach, for both our patients and our staff.”
Dr Ayl added that the dangers of repeatedly handling and administering cancer drugs can be severe.
He said: “The cumulative toxicity to personnel that arises from repeated contact with these drugs can cause health problems in the nursing staff that are beyond those expected in the patient.
“The main routes of personnel exposure to cytotoxic drugs are by aerosolisation or by absorption through skin. Both types of exposure can occur when preparing drugs for administration.”
Dr Ayl continued: “The Envair CytoFAST Elite has been designed to guarantee the product, personnel and environmental protection.
“It belongs to the latest generation of laminar airflow systems and is built to the highest quality to guarantee the strictest safety standards – and the safety of our people is paramount at Paragon.”