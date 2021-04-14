14 Apr 2021
The UK’s largest pet charity will be working with the pet nutrition firm to raise awareness of rising rates of obesity – made worse by lockdown – and help owners manage their pets’ weight.
Animal charities have highlighted the need for CMA remedies to improve access to care.
PDSA has announced a partnership with Royal Canin in a move to address the UK’s worsening pet obesity crisis.
The UK’s largest pet charity will be working with the global pet nutrition firm to raise awareness of rising rates of obesity – made worse by lockdown – and help owners manage their pets’ weight, with PDSA vet teams being “pivotal” to the partnership’s success.
The move follows worrying stats from the PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report published in November 2020.
PDSA veterinary communications manager Lynne James said: “Worryingly, our 2020 PAW Report found that 8% of owners reported their dog had gained weight during lockdown – affecting more than 800,000 dogs – and 6% of cat owners said their pet piled on the pounds, with 17% overall admitting to giving their feline friends more treats.
“We’re delighted to be working with Royal Canin to improve pet nutrition and welfare for the UK’s pets. Diet and nutrition has a huge impact on our four-legged friends’ overall physical and mental well-being. So, as well as exclusively supplying Royal Canin’s prescription and life-stage foods at our UK-wide PDSA Pet Hospitals, we will also be collaborating to help educate owners on how to keep their pets happy and healthy.”
Ms James continued: “Research has also shown that carrying too much weight can sadly reduce a dog’s life expectancy by up to two years and six months for certain breeds (Salt et al, 2019). However, with the right advice, a good diet, suitable exercise and a bit of willpower, owners have the ability to make a real difference to their pets’ lives.
“We are excited to help address this together with Royal Canin, and we look forward to linking our work promoting the five animal welfare needs with their extensive knowledge and experience of pet diet and nutrition.”
Royal Canin’s Sharon Hayes said: “PDSA is a lifeline to many pets and their owners across the country, and we’re very proud to be working alongside the charity to help provide excellent health care access to all pets. The Royal Canin mission ‘To Make a Better World for Pets’ is very much aligned to PDSA’s mission ‘Together we will improve the life of every pet’, which forms the basis of this great partnership.
“Educating pet owners on preventive health care and key welfare issues such as weight management, as well as supporting pets with specific conditions with our advanced science-based clinical diets, will be the key focus for both parties.
“The vet teams at PDSA’s Pet Hospitals will be pivotal to the success of this new partnership, and we look forward to developing and building strong relationships with them while helping to broaden the reach of our educational activity.”