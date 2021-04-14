‘Proud’

Royal Canin’s Sharon Hayes said: “PDSA is a lifeline to many pets and their owners across the country, and we’re very proud to be working alongside the charity to help provide excellent health care access to all pets. The Royal Canin mission ‘To Make a Better World for Pets’ is very much aligned to PDSA’s mission ‘Together we will improve the life of every pet’, which forms the basis of this great partnership.