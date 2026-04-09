9 Apr 2026
Regulators’ change of heart will save charitable care providers time and resources, one senior figure claimed, but fears persist about whether the measures can guarantee access to care.
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A prominent veterinary organisation has welcomed business regulators’ moves to exempt charitable care providers from its plans to reform the sector.
PDSA bosses said the move by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) meant the sector would be better placed to help those most in need.
But while other groups hope the wider reform package will also help the wider pet-owning public, concerns persist about the extent to which they will ensure public access to care.
Fears about the investigation’s potential impact on charities first became public in February when PDSA warned of “additional strain” on organisations such as itself, including a greater risk of fraud, arising from its then remedies.
The warning carried greater significance amid broader financial pressure on the charitable sector, which led to another provider, Blue Cross, announcing plans to scrap its free veterinary care provision late last year.
But the latest CMA documents, published on 24 March, said charitable care providers would be exempted from the authority’s forthcoming orders while still being expected to operate in a manner consistent with its requirements.
The document said the CMA recognised charities served “specific consumer groups and are, therefore not an option for most pet owners”.
PDSA chief veterinary advisor Steve Howard said he was pleased the organisation’s concerns had been recognised and incorporated into the final recommendations.
He said: “This will save charities like us time, and vital limited funds, so that our resource is focused on providing support to the people and pets who need us the most.”
Other welfare groups have also welcomed the CMA’s reform package, with Dogs Trust veterinary and welfare director Karen Reed arguing they would help owners to reach “more informed decisions” over their pet’s care.
She said: “[The] announcement is a step towards giving dog owners greater clarity and confidence when accessing veterinary care, but we need to understand the impact of the measures over time.”
Rebecca Ashman, the RSPCA’s head vet for operations, partnership and prevention, said moves towards clearer pricing were “such an important step forward” amid substantial current concerns among owners about how to pay veterinary bills.
She added: “These changes can equip pet owners with knowledge and confidence to deal with health and welfare concerns their pets may have promptly – protecting animals and ensuring many welfare issues do not escalate.”
But Blue Cross chief vet Paul Manktelow warned “transparency alone” would not make care more affordable.
He said: “The real challenge lies in ensuring these measures are implemented effectively and that they lead to greater competition in the market and fairer access to treatment for all. We must not lose sight of what matters most. We support steps that strengthen trust and openness between vets and pet owners.
“Open, honest conversations about pragmatic treatment options and costs are vital to ensuring animals continue to receive the care they deserve.”