13 Sept 2021
Pea Whizzle back in full voice after vets at Southfields removed part of his trachea during intricate op.
Daniel Calvo Carrasco, a European specialist in avian medicine, carried out “now or never” surgery on Pea Whizzle.
A peacock with a dangerously restricted windpipe has been rescued by Essex vets after an avian specialist performed an intricate operation to save the bird’s life.
Two-year-old Pea Whizzle was brought into Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon after his owner found the peacock rasping and gasping for air.
Daniel Calvo Carrasco, a European specialist in avian medicine, carried out “now or never” surgery on Pea Whizzle who went on to make a full recovery.
The vet successfully removed the constricted part of the trachea to open up the peacock’s airwaves once again.
Dr Calvo Carrasco said: “Pea Whizzle was taken to surgery, and a tube was placed into his left abdominal air sac to help him breathe and allow us to keep him under anaesthetic while doing surgery on his trachea.
“We then removed the section of the trachea that was constricted, and stitched the remaining trachea back together very carefully and gently.”
He added: “Pea Whizzle was kept under observation for 12 hours after the operation with the air sac tube still in place before it was removed for us to monitor if he was able to breathe normally again via his trachea.
“Everything was fine and he was soon allowed home with a further check-up two weeks after surgery confirming he is doing well and his breathing is back to normal.”
Pea Whizzle’s owner, Sophia Roma, said: “It’s out of this world what Daniel and the team at Southfields have done, especially considering that a peacock’s neck is so tiny.
“Pea Whizzle’s made a really good recovery. He’s just popped into the kitchen for a piece of cake, so things are definitely returning to normal.”