Three-dimensional imaging, such as CT and MRI, has not been reported for evaluating disrupted pelvic canal dimensions in cats. Digital tomosynthesis (DT) is an imaging modality that has recently become available on the veterinary market (the Adaptix 3D veterinary imaging system), but is routinely used in human imaging for various clinical applications, including vascular imaging, dental imaging and mammography. As is the case for CT, DT produces images by combining data derived from standard digital radiographic imaging from multiple angles. However, in CT the source and detector usually rotate 360° about the subject, while in DT the source moves about horizontally, above the patient, achieving beam angles of up to 40°.