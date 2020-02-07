7 Feb 2020
A combination of “unprecedented demand for product and logistics issues” has resulted in a delay in receiving stock of Pentoject from Animalcare into the UK.
Specialist veterinary products company Animalcare has announced its pentobarbital product Pentoject will be back in wholesalers this month (February 2020).
The company said: “A combination of unprecedented demand for product and logistics issues has resulted in a delay in receiving stock into the UK.
“An additional issue involving the manufacturer of the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) is further impacting timelines.”
The company continued: “Animalcare has a shipment awaiting dispatch to the UK from its European manufacturing plant as soon as licensing is completed by the VMD, Home Office and European counterparts.
“It has a further batch currently in production, expected into the UK in early March.”
Kai Crawshaw, product manager at Animalcare, said: “We are working hard with the VMD and Home Office to expedite the import licensing process and also with our manufacturer to ensure we can get as much stock as quickly as possible back into the marketplace.
“We sincerely apologise to any clinics that are experiencing a shortage, but are glad to say that stock is on the way.”