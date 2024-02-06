OA is the most common degenerative joint disorder characterised by cartilage degradation, sub-chondral bone sclerosis, the formation of osteophytes and synovial inflammation. The fundamental understanding of OA and how it progresses has developed over the past 10 years. A compelling argument now exists as to why synovial joints must be viewed as organs, with “cartilage, synovium and bone working in concert”, a group of tissues working to carry out shared function.